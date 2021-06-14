HaiKyuu!! Season 5 Updates: Will Hinata qualify for nationals?

Haikyuu!! is one of the most popular anime among the sports lover and its Season 5 is highly anticipated among other Japanese anime series. The series is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate.

Fans believe HaiKyuu!! Season 5 could take more time to release as the fourth season got delayed for the pandemic. HaiKyuu!! Season 4 was released on December 19, 2020.

While there's no confirmation on whether HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is coming or not, English-language Haikyu!! Twitter account conveyed the message that they are "Looking forward to the continuation."

In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

Therefore, we can speculate HaiKyuu!! Season 5 might arrive any time. At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 had already started. Currently there is no official confirmation on it but a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems inevitable.

This is very hard to guess the releasing time of HaiKyuu!! Season 5. There was a huge gap in-between the third and the fourth season. Production I.G adapted HaiKyuu!! Season 3 premiered on October 2016 to December 2016, with 10 episodes and the fourth season was planned to release in two cours. The first cour of 13 episodes aired from January to April 2020, and the second cour of 12 episodes aired from October to December 2020.

The HaiKyuu!! fans are eagerly waiting to know what they will see in Season 5. The fifth season would show Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals.

The plot is centered on a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries among the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could come with a fresh story. One of the Reddit users predicts "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

However, whenever Haikyuu!! Season 5 would appear it seems almost all its previous artists would return to voice their characters. This includes Ryusei Nakao, Nobuyuri Sagara, Hiroshi Kamiya, Yu Miyazaki, Jun Nazuka, Hideaki Kabumoto, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ayumu Murase, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mamuro Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa, and Yuu Hayashi.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming shows. Till then stay tuned!

