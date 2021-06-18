One Punch Man Chapter 148: Saitama & Blast would appear to defeat all monsters

One Punch Man Chapter 148 will reveal a vital storyline and fans are itching to get the plot. The previous Chapter was released on June 15.

Chapter 147 showed some incredible battles between the Heroes against the monsters. The battle is likely to continue in One Punch Man Chapter 148. Saitama is not in the scene to help the S-Class Heroes, however, it seems in the upcoming chapter, Saitama and Blast could easily defeat all the monsters in seconds.

The leaks and the spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 148 will be out few days before the release of the manga. As the schedule of manga is so random, it is not possible to predict the release date of leaks and spoilers.

There might be some panel that brings out some early spoilers of One Punch Man Chapter 148, but you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter.

According to some reports, One Punch Man Chapter 148 is set to release around June 29, 2021. Usually, the release schedule for One Punch Man comes out 15 days after the release of the latest chapter.

One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero franchise created by the artist ONE. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength.

Fans can read One Punch Man Chapter 148 and the other chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms.

