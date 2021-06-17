One Piece Chapter 1017 to return after a week’s break with Yamato vs. Kaido fight

The Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1017 will be on a hiatus on coming Sunday. It will release after a gap of one week.

Therefore, One Piece Chapter 1017 spoilers will be delayed for a week, since the writer cum illustrator Eiichiro Oda himself has taken the break. So fans can expect the leaks around June 22, after they are translated to English.

Advertisement

After Luffy was defeated and fallen into the sea, the pirates saved him. Kaido continues to follow Momonosuke but is protected by Yamato. In between Momo conveys a message to the Straw Hats that Luffy promises to defeat Kaido. And the clashes between Yamato and Kaido began, which we learned in the previous chapter. Yamato's dream is going to be true, as she wants to have a fight with Kaido with the help of Luffy.

Surely One Piece Chapter 1017 will show the fight of Yamato vs. Kaido. Luffy, who was fallen into the sea and saved by the Heart Pirates, needs to take more rest to recover himself.

IBTimes noted, after Shinobu saved Momo in Chapter 1015, she might once again save Oden's son using her glider. They might get away from the island and land in the mainland of Wano to meet Luffy. So after recovering if Luffy meets Momo, then he might ask him to fly him back to Onigashima so that he can face Kaido again.

However, it is likely that there won't be any chance for Luffy to come back in One Piece Chapter 1017. But it is assumed that there would be big fight between Luffy and Kaido in the future.

Besides, Ulti got beaten by Nami and now Usopp and Tama are about to turn on the beast pirates soon in One Piece Chapter 1017.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1017 will drop on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can go through it. The raws and details summary will be out on Thursday, June 24.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Prison School Season 2 renewal possibility: Do fans need to wait longer?