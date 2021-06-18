Rege-Jean Page reveals his family was 'not prepared' for his intimate scenes

The much-loved on-screen Duke of Hastings, played by actor Rege-Jean Page, who garnered immense praise for his romantic scenes in the Netflix's hit show 'Bridgerton', shared that his family was not prepared to watch his work. "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton;' I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

"My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they'll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy," he added. Netflix's romantic period drama 'Bridgerton', which became an instant hit, made headlines after the show's breakout star Rege announced his departure from the series.

The actor's departure left many viewers disappointed, with some even suspecting that the writer would have killed his character Simon Basset in the forthcoming season. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes broke the silence on all the self-woven theories about the show back in April and told that the actor's exit is due to creative differences. However, coming back to Rege's family reaction; it is not the first time the British actor has worried about how his family will receive his work.

He said that he also warned his loved ones about scenes in his 2016 remake of slavery drama, 'Roots'. "I know that, for instance, my brother finds it incredibly hard to watch 'Roots,' he can't do it. And I need to look after my family in the more traumatizing work, as much as I look after them when they're going to have a couple of blushes. I thought that I owed them that for putting them through the previous trauma," he said.

"And there's always a conversation with the people you love watching you go through these empathy bridges we're talking about, these very far removed experiences that are massive -- and I keep myself honest by imagining the rest of the audience is my family, and I owe them balance in that experience, too," Rege added. Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there's plenty of your period soapy obsession to come. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change. The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The second season of the series will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess. (ANI)

