Cursed Season 2 has ‘so much room to grow,’ says Devon Terrell

Netflix released the medieval fantasy drama series Cursed on July 17, 2020. Cursed is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The series got mixed reviews from global audiences and critics.

But Katherine Langford's performance was praised by the viewers. Now some of the fans are waiting for Cursed Season 2 so that they can get the answers to the leftover cliffhangers.

Cursed is described as "a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, which is portrayed from Nimue's point of view. She is a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After getting destructed from their village and tribe, Nimue is tasked by her mother to seek the wizard Merlin, and return to him the Sword of Power. The fate of the kingdom rests in her hands, as the evil Red Paladins seeks to destroy all of Fey kind.

Currently, Netflix has not officially renewed Cursed for Season 2. Netflix typically renews a series within one year of the last one aired. In addition, the pandemic is still active and it will not be surprising if Netflix delays the renewal of Cursed Season 2.

Just after few months of the premiere of Cursed, in an interview with Elle, Katherine Langford hinted about Cursed Season 2 and cheered the fans.

"There is so much story left, and if we're able to reveal that, or if there is a desire to see what lies beyond the final episode of this season – I'm trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg," said the actress.

Devon Terrell discussed Cursed Season 2 to Digital Spy. He stated "I honestly don't know where my character's going. [Showrunner] Tom [Wheeler] hasn't told me yet [laughs]. But if there is a season two, I think the finale is an amazing launching pad for that, because for me, personally, the show just gets better and better."

He continued, "I love where we end it. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, everybody watches. But there's so much room to grow. It just feels like the beginning – we just scratched the surface of what the show could be, and how far it could go."

If Netflix comes with Cursed Season 2, we can expect the return of many actors including, Katherine Langford, Devon Turell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Billy Jenkins, Daniel Sharman, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Adaku Onomogbo.

We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix web series.