Odd News Roundup: Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again-off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.

