Amazon Prime Video announces 'Inside Edge' season three

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced season three of its successful sports drama series ''Inside Edge'' and teased fans that it would ''premiere soon''.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the series stars Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta.

Advertisement

''More cricket, more drama, more entertainment –Season 3 coming soon. Howzatt?'' the official page of Amazon Prime Video posted on Instagram along with the show's new logo. With cricket at its backdrop, ''Inside Edge'' deals with power, money, fame and the mind games behind the sports scene. The series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment.

The first season of the series, which premiered in 2017, focused on fixing and betting, while 2019's season two centred on doping in sports. ''Inside Edge'' was Amazon Prime Video's first India original series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)