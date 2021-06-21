Is Yuri on Ice Season 2 on the cards? What we know so far

Yuri on Ice Season 2 is definitely one of the most anticipated and long-awaited anime series. The First Season of the sports anime series premiered on October 6, 2016, and ended on December 22, with a total of 12 episodes. Now the fans are losing hope for Yuri on Ice Season 2, as there has been no discussion on it.

The anime has attracted a large online following. According to the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets).

In Between, one movie titled 'Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence' was announced on July 1, 2018, at the Yuri!!! on Concert event. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, but it has been delayed to another, currently unknown release date. A teaser trailer depicting a young Viktor Nikiforov performing at the Winter Olympic Games was released in Japan on January 17, 2019, as a part of a Yuri on Ice marathon event. On November 26, 2020, the same teaser trailer was released worldwide.

Here we will discuss the possibility of Yuri on Ice Season 2. Some fans firmly believe that Yuri on Ice Season 2 will surely come on the screens as they need to know what would happen with Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater. His story is not finished yet. The second season is likely to feature both Yuri Plisetsky (popularly known as Yuri P) and Yuri Katsuki (popularly known as Yuri K).

If Yuri on Ice Season 2 gets renewed, the plot is likely to deal with the relationship between Victor and Yuri K. However, if we need to go with the speculation, a sweet gay relationship between them can be portrayed.

Victor may start competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri. One sect of anime enthusiasts believes there may be some time gap due to the long delay.

The MAPPA studio is silent on its renewal and as a result, we are far away from the official trailer. Also, there is no news of the cancellation of the anime series.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

