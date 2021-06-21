Animal Kingdom Season 5 plot, cast, trailer, release & what we know so far

Jonathan Lisco developed Animal Kingdom Season 5 will premiere on July 11, 2021, at 9/8c on TNT. Although the number of episodes has not been revealed yet, it seems it will consist of 13 episodes as the last three seasons had 13 episodes each. The series was renewed for a sixth and final season.

The TNT drama, Animal Kingdom is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name. It stars Ellen Barkin in the lead role of Janine "Smurf" Cody in the first four seasons. Recently, TNT dropped a trailer for Animal Kingdom Season 5, that reveals the truths about Smurf's early years and the Cody boys will learn more about her life after death. The trailer teases, the series would be wilder than ever.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast member will include Ellen Barkin (as Janine Cody AKA Smurf), Shawn Hatosy (Andrew Cody or Pope), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Finn Cole (Joshua Cody or J), Rigo Sanchez (Manny), Scott Speedman (Barry), and Sohi Rodriguez (Mia Benitez).

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will revolve around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that would become their day-to-day life with time. While announcing the renewal of Season 6, TNT has given some hints on the storyline of the upcoming fifth season.

"Animal Kingdom" season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

