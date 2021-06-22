'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director releases first cast photo

While the superhero sequel 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' isn't due to hit theatres until 2023, the director of the film, David F. Sandberg, offered fans a treat, unveiling the movie's principal heroes in their new costumes on Monday. The director posted the first cast photo on Twitter, noting he was releasing it to get ahead of any potential set images being leaked, which is always a risk on superhero films, particularly ones that need to be filmed outdoors.

"Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day," the director tweeted. The photo includes Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with the adult superhero forms of Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), and Pedro Pena (D.J. Cotrona).

Advertisement

Fans will note that Shazam's costume is a bit more evolved than the somewhat puffy-looking 2019 version. In addition to the returning cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer as a young Freddy Freeman, the sequel has added Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Helen Mirren as Hespera, both daughters of Atlas, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The new film, which is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Shazam', will continue the story of Billy Baston, who can transform into a godlike superhero upon saying the magic word, "Shazam" . The lighthearted superhero film, based on the D.C. character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starred Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy.

'Shazam' received an overwhelming response and went on to make USD 365 million at the box office. 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is slated to release on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)