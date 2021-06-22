ZEE5 launches in US; Canada to be another focus market

Left Menu

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ZEEL on Tuesday launched its streaming platform ZEE5 in the US market, targeting the large diaspora audience in the region.The launch announcement was made by ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a virtual event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:23 IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Tuesday launched its streaming platform ZEE5 in the US market, targeting the large diaspora audience in the region.

The launch announcement was made by ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a virtual event. ZEEL President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, Amit Goenka said, ''We have a long association of over two decades with this market, bringing our viewers here the best of Indian entertainment through our channels. With ZEE5, we now look to offer both these audiences and the younger demographic access to a much wider choice of premium content.'' According to Archana Anand, ZEE5 would provide South Asian diaspora a bridge between them, their culture and their languages.

''With this and the rich library of shows we have, I am confident that we will become the preferred destination for South Asian content and woo both TV and Streaming loyalists across all age groups across both South Asian and mainstream audiences in the shortest possible time,'' she added.

Its content is available in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, as well as Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Arabic, Urdu, and Bangla (Bangladeshi) with key titles dubbed and/or subtitled in English.

After US, Canada would be another focus market for ZEE5, Anand added.

It would also be launching its campaign in Canada, thereby kicking off its marketing in the country, she said.

