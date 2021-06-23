Kate Mara, Brian Tyree Henry to topline FX show 'Class of '09'

FX has roped in actors Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry for its latest miniseries ''Class of '09''.

The eight-episode suspense thriller show has been greenlit for FX on Hulu, according to Deadline.

FX on Hulu is a dedicated content hub that is the official streaming home for over 40 current, classic, and new series from FX Networks.

''Class of '09'' is set in a near future where the US criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. It follows a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and their legacy.

Henry, who most recently featured in ''Godzilla vs Kong'', will star as Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Mara, known for starring in ''House of Cards'' and movies such as ''Shooter'' and ''Fantastic Four'', will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the centre of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

Tom Rob Smith serves as writer and executive producer on the show alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Nellie Reed will produce.

