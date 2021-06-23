Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:26 IST
Glenn Close boards cast of 'Tehran' season two
Veteran Hollywood actor Glenn Close will feature in the second season of Apple TV Plus show ''Tehran''.

Close, who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, has joined the sophomore season's cast as a series regular, reported Deadline.

The 74-year-old actor will essay the role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.

The first season of ''Tehran'', which premiered on the streaming service in June 2020, told the story of Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), a young Mossad agent undercover on a top secret mission in the heart of Tehran.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, the show also featured Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh, and Menashe Noy.

The second season is slated to begin soon and will also reportedly take place in Greece.

Close was recently featured in Ron Howard's ''Hillbilly Elegy'' and recently completed filming for Apple TV Plus film ''Swan Song'', co-starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

