Black Clover Chapter 297: Noelle vs Vanica battle continues

Black Clover Chapter 297 is the next installment in the manga to be out without any hiatus. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 297 will be out on Sunday. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 297 of Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 296 showed the severe battle at the Spade Kingdom. The anti-magic boy has already removed two of the Supreme Demons. Magna punished Dante for losing his abilities. His body melted away whereas jack decided to remain as a boy to take revenge and to demolish the rest of the Devils.

Advertisement

Black Clover Chapter 297 has been titled "The Sacred Valkyrie." The upcoming chapter will show Megicula, AKA Vanica, who witnesses the new power of Noelle Silva.

The previous chapter also showed a demon-like tree trying to eat Noelle. She sent an army to call Blood Magic: Red Herd Beasts. Noelle demolished the Red Herd Beasts.

A demon-like tree tried to consume Noelle. She also sent an army after summoning Blood Magic: Herd Red Beasts. Noelle reacts by slashing the Red Beast with a single blow. Noelle realizes that Vanica's strength and appearance are different from the last time she saw Vanica at the Heart Kingdom.

After the Herd Red Breast vanished, Vanica praised Noelle and commented she was waiting to see these powers. Meanwhile, Undine told Noelle that they could not take their time to beat the threat. She answered Noelle that they need to defeat Vanica within a minute. Noelle declared that she would complete her job in 30 seconds.

Vanica accepts the challenge and wants to see whether Noelle can keep her words and prove her power by defeating Vanica in 30 seconds. Noelle attacks along with her ice spear, trying to stab Vanica. Noelle pushes her back enemy with all her might. Vanica recalls something about becoming Megicula's host.

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 297 will follow the battle between Noelle and Vanica. Black Clover Chapter 297 is scheduled to release on Sunday on June 27, 2021, at 11 am EST.

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 is delayed, Gege Akutami takes break for illness