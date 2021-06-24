Cobra Kai Season 4: Netflix chief gears up for Q4 2021 release

The release of Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix on January 1, 2021 proved as a big entertainment for the martial art lovers or practitioners worldwide. Fans are also quite excited as Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 4, thanks to the creators and Netflix's decision and announcement made in October last year, quite before Season 3's release. Read further to get the updates on Cobra Kai Season 4.

As of right now, there is no release date of Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4, but the streaming giant rescheduled several shows, including the fourth season of Cobra Kai due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is taking a toll on the film and television industry.

The co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix, Ted Sarandos announced that some of the hit shows like Cobra Kai Season 4, The Witcher Season 2, You Season 3, Money Heist Season 5 and many more Netflix shows that were scheduled to release in early 2021. It won't be released until end of the year.

Ted Sarandos said, "What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year."

"Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead," he added.

The martial art drama originally aired on YouTube Red and then YouTube Premium for its first two seasons. But after production of Cobra Kai Season 3 was completed, YouTube made the decision to stop producing scripted original programming, leaving the show without a home. Then Netflix acquired the rights to stream the series in June 2020.

However the production is working hardly on the project. In April, the official Instagram account of the drama has posted an image of the front page of the Cobra Kai Season 4's script. It shows that the episode 401 is titled "Let's Begin," and is written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, & Hayden Schlossberg. The caption reads: "There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway."

Just a month after, a new trailer teaser has confirmed the returning of Thomas Ian Griffith (plays as Terry Silver) in Cobra Kai Season 4. Terry Silver is the villain from Karate Kid Part III. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are also returning in Cobra Kai Season 4.

Ralph Macchio, the star and the executive producer of the series said the creator always had plans to bring back Terry Silver in guest appearance.

As confirmed by the newly released trailer, Thomas Ian Griffith is returning as Terry Silver. The trailer teaser warns, "Extreme situations require extreme measures. Now the real pain begins." Click the post below to watch the Cobra Kai Season 4 clip.

Currently, there is no official release date for Cobra Kai Season 4. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

