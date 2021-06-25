Will Avatar 2 see CJ Jones, Vin Diesel making their entry? Know in detail!

Nearly 12 years after the astounding success of the first Avatar film, the director James Cameron is finally inching closer to complete the production of Avatar 2. The highly anticipated science fiction movie is scheduled to release in December 2022 and fans will able to see the pandora again.

See What I'm Saying (2010) actor CJ Jones and Vin Diesel has been cast in an undisclosed role. CJ Jones is a deaf American actor who made his feature film debut with Edgar Wright's Baby Driver (2017). He is one of the subjects of See What I'm Saying: The Deaf Entertainers Documentary (2009). He has also appeared in various episodes of American TV series.

Advertisement

Recently Hollywood star Vin Diesel has hinted in an interview with MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz that he may be seen in the upcoming installment of James Cameron's movie. He was asked, "There has been talk that you might pop up in an Avatar film."

Vin Diesel answered, "I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it's safe to say that we will be working together." Josh, just like all the fans, caught on Vin's word "yet", as he exclaimed "I noticed a 'yet.'"

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

The good news is the most of Avatar 2's filming is complete and Avatar 3 is also being filmed alongside the second sequel. Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. The three following sequels of Avatar will release respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Avatar 2 is set 13 years after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and staying together. While they were living happily, suddenly the old threats would return and finish everything that they had started. They would be forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.

Viewers will see the returning of Sam Worthington (as Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldana (Neytiri) in Avatar 2. The other cast members include CCH Pounder (Mo'at), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo'ak), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung), and Kate Winslet as (Rona).

Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997) Michelle Yeoh joined the Avatar sequels last year. She joined in the role of a scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue. She will play the role of a human who would survive in Avatar 2, as she's hanging around the set of Avatar 3. Fans will see Kate Winslet in Avatar 2 for the first time after 1997's Titanic.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Avatar sequel.

Also Read: The Harder They Fall's first trailer teases Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba & more, synopsis revealed