Laurie Holden joins 'The Boys' S3 in recurring role

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios are producing The Boys with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:58 IST
''The Walking Dead'' actor Laurie Holden is set to appear in a recurring role in the third season of Amazon's hit series ''The Boys''.

According to Variety, Holden will appear as super-character Crimson Countess. She joins other recently announced recurring cast members Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Jensen Ackles will appear as Soldier Boy.

''The Boys'' is based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive fame, and centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as ''the boys'' who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The series is developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

