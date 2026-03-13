Stalemate Over Ministry Discussions in Rajya Sabha

Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha are demanding a long-overdue discussion on the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) emphasized the need for such dialogue during its Wednesday meeting.

Opposition MPs highlighted that these ministries have not been discussed in the House since 2010. Detailed scrutiny typically occurs during the Budget session when the Rajya Sabha reviews ministry operations, and the Lok Sabha analyzes financial proposals.

In a recent statement, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed the House that the BAC has recommended consultations between the government and opposition to finalize the ministries for discussion. Absent agreement, the chairman may unilaterally select the ministries for debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)