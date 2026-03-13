Left Menu

South Korea's Energy Strategy Amid Global Fuel Crisis

South Korea is considering additional energy vouchers to help vulnerable households as global fuel prices rise due to the Middle East crisis. The government is increasing nuclear and coal power generation to counter potential disruptions in LNG supplies and stabilize energy costs for its import-reliant economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:36 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is planning to provide extra energy vouchers to subsidize vulnerable households if soaring global fuel prices, exacerbated by the Middle East crisis, lead to higher electricity costs, the government announced on Friday.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan stated the government aims to minimize the public's financial burden by stabilizing energy supply and prices, especially given the country's heavy reliance on energy imports.

Measures include accelerating nuclear reactor restarts and potentially increasing coal-fired power output to counter LNG supply disruptions. A government official confirmed ongoing programs to monitor budget allocations for energy vouchers to support low-income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

