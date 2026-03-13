South Korea's Energy Strategy Amid Global Fuel Crisis

South Korea is planning to provide extra energy vouchers to subsidize vulnerable households if soaring global fuel prices, exacerbated by the Middle East crisis, lead to higher electricity costs, the government announced on Friday.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan stated the government aims to minimize the public's financial burden by stabilizing energy supply and prices, especially given the country's heavy reliance on energy imports.

Measures include accelerating nuclear reactor restarts and potentially increasing coal-fired power output to counter LNG supply disruptions. A government official confirmed ongoing programs to monitor budget allocations for energy vouchers to support low-income groups.

