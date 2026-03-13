Left Menu

Maharashtra Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

The Maharashtra government has established control rooms and district committees to secure an uninterrupted LPG supply amid the West Asia crisis, assuring no shortages exist for domestic users. Officials have increased production at refineries and advised citizens to stay calm as the state addresses this fuel challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra state government has taken proactive measures to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of LPG gas despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, officials announced Thursday. With control rooms and district-level committees in place, the state's infrastructure aims to tackle any potential disruptions in fuel distribution.

Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, emphasized that Maharashtra is not facing a shortage of domestic LPG. To reinforce stability, district-level committees will operate under district collectors, collaborating with police, supply officers, and officials from oil companies to monitor the situation effectively.

Citizens are assured that essential services will continue to receive priority LPG supply, and adjustments have been made to explore alternative fuels. The government has also directed an information campaign to dispel rumors and misinformation, while oil companies are tasked with resolving technical issues. Meanwhile, production at refineries has been ramped up significantly to meet the increased demand, securing adequate reserves of petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

