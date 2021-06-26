Elite Season 5 cast revealed, know more on plot & release period

The hit Spanish thriller teen drama Elite Season 4 has dropped on June 18, 2021 on Netflix and fans didn't require to wait long for it. The good news is that there will be Elite Season 5!

In February 2021, Netflix tweeted: "Elite fans get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask... no, Season 4 has not premiered yet)." Currently, there is no fixed release date for Elite Season 5, meanwhile, the Spanish series is scheduled to release in 2022.

Elite Season 5 has the possibility to be out soon. Before Season 4's release, Netflix confirmed earlier about the fifth season via Instagram. It seems the production will start soon or may have already begun.

With the announcement of Elite Season 5, Netflix declared some addition to the cast. The streamer took to Twitter to announce "#Elite has been renewed for a fifth season and two new actors have joined the cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia."

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The story is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school. It revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates.

Each season of Elite shows different mesmerizing mysteries. The first season focus on who killed Marina. Elite Season 2 talks on the disappearance of Samu and the third season shows Polo's murder story.

The fourth season shows varied things in the plot including Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) murdering Armando (Andrés Velencoso) who has earlier attacked Ari. Then the killer Guzmán with the help of some old friends dumped the corpse before moving out of the town. The experts are expecting the fifth season to pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition.

Elite Season 4 ends with Samuel bolts to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Definitely, Elite Season 5 will clear the leftover cliffhangers.

Elite Season 5 is likely to bring back Itzan Escamilla (as Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Cayetan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Manu Rios (Patrick), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Diego Martín (Benjamín).

We will update you as soon we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

