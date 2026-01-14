Scandal in Elite Paratroop Unit Shakes German Military Leadership

Germany's military leadership is under intense scrutiny as reports emerge of a scandal involving sexual abuse, right-wing extremism, and drug use within an elite paratroop unit. General Carsten Breuer expressed his profound concern on Wednesday, pledging to strengthen leadership and uphold zero tolerance for such behavior.

This revelation followed reports from female soldiers in the 26th Parachute Regiment who reported abuses to the military ombudsman. The unit's history of high-stakes missions, like evacuations from Sudan, adds to the gravity of the allegations.

Pressure mounts on the military as Germany looks to expand its armed forces, with critics, including the Green party, questioning the current defense ministry's responsibility. Disciplinary measures have been initiated, with some cases referred to civil courts, amid concerns about the depth of investigations.