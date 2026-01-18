BWF Time Clock Trials: A Mixed Reception Among Badminton Elites
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is trialing a 25-second time clock to standardize match flow and reduce delays in tournaments. The initiative, receiving varied reactions from players and coaches, aims to balance recovery time and match continuity. The system is still under evaluation for permanent adoption.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has introduced a 25-second time clock at the Indonesia Masters, part of its ongoing efforts to minimize tactical delays and standardize game flow in tournaments. The decision has sparked a variety of responses from players and coaches alike.
China's world number two, Wang Zi Yi, expressed support, stating that this consistency in enforcement will help players adjust, addressing delays caused by players themselves. Conversely, Denmark's Mathias Christiansen questioned the efficacy of the clock, highlighting concerns over its ability to resolve core issues of timing and game management.
As testing continues, Tokyo's Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei and other prominent figures emphasize the importance of balancing the time clock rules with the realities of the sport's physical demands. The BWF is conducting further trials, working with various stakeholders before deciding on a permanent inclusion of this system.
