Is Northern Rescue Season 2 on cards? What we know further!

After the Canadian drama Northern Rescue aired on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019, the series received many positive reviews and accumulated a good viewership globally. Since then fans are eagerly waiting to know whether there will be Northern Rescue Season 2. There are loose threads that have been left along with the ending of Season 1.

It has been almost two years since there are no updates from the series makers on the making of Northern Rescue Season 2. The show might get renewed soon as there are high chances of renewal as compared to the cancellation of the show. It might be getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has severely affected the entertainment industry.

If Northern Rescue Season 2 gets renewed this year, we could expect it in 2022, but it seems unlikely.

What could we expect from Northern Rescue Season 2?

Northern Rescue revolves around the story of Commander John West who lost his wife. He and his three children shifted from Boston to his countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay. He relocated to stay with his sister-in-law.

The family faced several problems for the unexpected loss of their family member. The series is about how John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings. Northern Rescue Season 2 might follow the endings of Season 1.

In the last episode of Northern Rescue Season 1, we saw Charlie discovering the truth about Alex whereas Maddie's determination to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

Who could be the cast in Northern Rescue Season 2?

If CBC comes with Northern Rescue Season 2, William Baldwin (played as John West), Kathleen Robertson (Charlie Anders), Michelle Nolden (Sarah West), Amalia Williamson (Madelyn), and Spencer MacPherson (Scout West) would definitely return the show to reprise their roles.

There is no confirmation on the renewal status of Northern Rescue Season 2. We will update you as soon we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

