American Gods updates: ‘It's definitely not dead,’ says Neil Gaiman

American Gods Season 3 premiered on January 10, 2021. In March, the news broke that the series was canceled after the third season and it left global fans disappointed. The recent released season left enormous cliffhangers, which could be solved in American Gods Season 4.

The cancellation of American Gods Season 4 came as a shocker, as earlier it was reported that Season 3 would not the end of the series. American Gods Season 4 would take place, assured the author Neil Gaiman.

Furthermore, it was reported several times that Neil Gaiman and showrunner Charles H. Eglee are drafting the storyline for American Gods Season 4. However, the production was in trouble since 2019 and the journey wasn't smoothly sailing.

In the second season, Jesse Alexander replaced original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. They were fired in November after clashing with production company Fremantle on the show's budget.

During the making of American Gods Season 2, THR reported, the series hit with a major production delay as issues arose between Fremantle and Starz over an increasing budget and the scripts (made in the form of multiple drafts). But both Fremantle and Starz rejected several times.

Alexander was removed in September 2018. With no showrunner, producing director Chris Byrne and line producer Lisa Kussner were left in charge. Production began on the second season in April 2018, and with the season premiering on March 10, 2019.

However, fans should not give up hope as there is a chance that the show could get a TV movie instead of American Gods Season 4. The author Neil Gaiman, whose novel is taken for the series, has hinted the show could get a new life once again. Therefore, fans should keep patience. Neil Gaiman said on Twitter, It's definitely not dead."

"I'm grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode one, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

A spokesperson for Fremantle added (via Deadline): "Fremantle is committed to completing the epic journey that is American Gods, one of TV's most inclusive series with the most amazing fans across the globe. With Neil Gaiman and this fantastic cast and crew, we are exploring all options to continue to tell this magnificent story."

If American Gods returns, we will update you as soon as we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Hollywood series.

