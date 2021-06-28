Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:26 IST
'Succession' to end after four or five seasons, says writer
Acclaimed satirical family drama ''Succession'' will come to an end after a maximum of five seasons, according to series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett.

Production on the third chapter of the multiple award-winning HBO series, created by Jesse Armstrong, is currently underway. ''I think the maximum would be five seasons… but possibly more like four,'' Pritchett told The Times.

''We're at the end of filming season 3, so at this point (Armstrong) is saying only one more,'' she said.

The writer further said there is a chance of another season after the fourth installment as creators walk back on doing that one final season, something that she said happens ''every time''.

Pritchett also teased a ''good end in sight''.

The upcoming season of ''Succession'' will see Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in a perilous position after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the previous chapter.

Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Showrun and executive produced by Armstrong, the series also features Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.

Season three will also see Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova as new entrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

