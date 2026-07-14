Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Prepared by the World Bank Group (WBG), including the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), with contributions from Reask, C2O Fisheries, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the European Commission, and several Fiji government agencies, the Fiji Country Climate and Development Report 2026 highlights that climate resilience has become the country's most important economic priority. The report argues that Fiji's goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2050 will depend on integrating climate adaptation into every major investment and policy decision, while using green growth to strengthen competitiveness, attract investment, and create jobs.

Climate Risks Could Reshape Fiji's Growth Story

Fiji recorded average annual GDP growth of 3.7 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, raising per capita income to US$5,862 by 2023 while reducing poverty to 12 percent. However, the government now aims to increase annual growth to 4–6 percent to achieve its Vision 2050 target of becoming a high-income country.

The report warns that climate change threatens this ambition. Rising sea levels, stronger tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, and increasing temperatures could damage infrastructure, disrupt tourism, reduce agricultural productivity, and increase fiscal pressures. Modelling shows that Category 5 cyclones could occur every 47 years by 2050, compared with about every 101 years today, while coastal flood damages may increase by 42–53 percent. A direct strike on Suva by a cyclone similar to Tropical Cyclone Winston could cause losses equivalent to 40 percent of GDP, highlighting the scale of economic risk facing the country.

Rather than treating climate change as an environmental issue alone, the report recommends embedding resilience into infrastructure planning, fiscal policy, public investment, and national development strategies.

Tourism, Agriculture and Clean Energy Offer New Growth Opportunities

Tourism remains Fiji's largest economic sector, contributing around 40 percent of GDP through direct and indirect activities. Climate-related risks such as coral bleaching, beach erosion, flooding, infrastructure damage, and supply-chain disruptions are already affecting the industry.

Instead of expanding visitor numbers alone, the report recommends targeting higher-value tourism segments, including eco-tourism, wellness tourism, diving, surfing, cultural tourism, and luxury travel. World Bank analysis suggests this strategy could increase tourism revenues by 21–33 percent over the next two decades while creating more jobs and reducing pressure on natural ecosystems.

Agriculture also requires transformation. Heavy dependence on sugarcane leaves makes farmers vulnerable to rising temperatures and erratic rainfall. The report recommends crop diversification, climate-smart farming, improved irrigation, better agricultural finance, stronger agro-processing, and modern supply chains to improve productivity and rural incomes.

In energy, Fiji's transition towards 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050 offers significant economic benefits. Although renewable energy requires substantial upfront investment, lower fuel imports and cheaper long-term electricity can improve business competitiveness, strengthen energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Stronger Institutions and Climate Finance Will Decide Success

The report stresses that climate resilience cannot succeed without stronger institutions and better financing. Fiji's public debt rose sharply during the pandemic, reaching 93 percent of GDP in 2021, before declining to about 80 percent by 2024. Limited fiscal space means climate investment needs now exceed available public resources.

For policymakers, priorities include improving public financial management, strengthening disaster risk financing, modernising land-use planning, integrating climate risks into budgeting, and attracting private investment through blended finance and risk-sharing mechanisms.

International development partners have an important role in supporting concessional finance, technical assistance, renewable energy projects, resilient infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and institutional reforms. Greater coordination among multilateral development banks and climate funds can help Fiji bridge its financing gap while strengthening long-term resilience.

Private Sector Must Become a Climate Investment Partner

The report identifies significant opportunities for businesses willing to invest in Fiji's climate transition. Renewable energy developers, tourism operators, financial institutions, insurers, agribusinesses, infrastructure companies, and technology providers all stand to benefit from increasing demand for climate-resilient investments.

Businesses that adopt sustainable practices, strengthen supply chains, improve energy efficiency, and integrate climate risk into investment planning will be better positioned to attract financing and remain competitive. At the same time, companies that delay adaptation may face higher insurance costs, operational disruptions, infrastructure losses, and declining investor confidence.

The report concludes that climate resilience should be viewed as a long-term economic investment rather than a development cost. Its modelling shows that well-designed adaptation measures could offset 40–100 percent of projected climate damages under different scenarios. Combined investments in resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, sustainable tourism, diversified agriculture, stronger institutions, and human capital can protect growth, create jobs, improve competitiveness, and keep Fiji on track towards achieving its Vision 2050 development ambitions while building a more resilient economy for future generations.