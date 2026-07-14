TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the findings of an Independent Drive Test (IDT) conducted along the Munabao-Tanot stretch of National Highway 70 in Rajasthan, providing a snapshot of mobile network performance experienced by travellers on the route. The assessment measured voice and data services offered by major telecom operators and has been shared with service providers to help improve network quality where needed.

Highway survey measures real-world network performance

The drive test was carried out on 3 June 2026, covering 311.4 kilometres between Munabao and Tanot via Sundra, Myajlar, Gunjangarh, Bandha, Longewala and Sadhawala. The exercise was conducted by TRAI's appointed agency under the supervision of the regulator's Jaipur Regional Office.

Unlike laboratory testing, the survey measured actual network performance on the highway using live voice calls and mobile data sessions across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Advanced testing equipment monitored key quality indicators such as coverage, call setup success, dropped calls, download and upload speeds, latency and speech quality.

TRAI said the reports are intended to give consumers a clearer picture of service quality while encouraging telecom companies to strengthen their networks in areas where performance falls short.

Coverage and call quality varied across operators

The drive test found noticeable differences in network coverage along the highway. Reliance Jio (RJIL) recorded the lowest number of no-coverage samples, while Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (VIL) experienced larger coverage gaps on different sections of the route.

Call quality also varied between operators. During the survey, Airtel recorded 10 dropped calls out of 48 successfully established calls, BSNL had 2 dropped calls out of 6, Reliance Jio recorded 3 dropped calls out of 76, and Vodafone Idea registered 1 dropped call out of 8.

The assessment also examined call silence, where conversations experience interruptions lasting more than three seconds. Airtel recorded four such instances, BSNL recorded two, and Reliance Jio recorded eight. TRAI said Vodafone Idea's call silence performance could not be assessed because of limited availability of its 4G and 5G network during testing.

Jio led download speeds, Airtel topped upload performance

For mobile internet performance, Reliance Jio delivered the highest average download speed at 55.05 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 42.83 Mbps. BSNL recorded an average download speed of 3.49 Mbps, while Vodafone Idea registered 0.35 Mbps during the drive test.

In upload performance, Airtel achieved the highest average speed at 14.03 Mbps, ahead of Reliance Jio with 7.01 Mbps. BSNL recorded 2.80 Mbps, while Vodafone Idea averaged 0.75 Mbps.

TRAI said the observations reflect network performance only on the date and time when the drive test was conducted. The regulator has shared the findings with the respective telecom service providers for further action where improvements are required. The detailed report, including maps showing coverage gaps and dropped call locations, is available on the TRAI website.