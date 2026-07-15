Britain's Climate Alarm: Hottest Years Signal Unprecedented Change

Britain is experiencing an alarming climate shift, with its four most recent years among the five warmest on record, according to the Met Office. Rising temperatures are making previously rare weather events increasingly common.

The Met Office's latest report indicates that 2025 was the UK's hottest year since records began in 1884. The past decade is now 1.33 degrees Celsius warmer compared to 1961-1990, with southeast England seeing its hottest days surge by over 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Lead author Mike Kendon emphasized that the climate of the past century is no longer relevant as recent heatwaves in Britain have shattered records, sparked wildfires, and contributed to thousands of excess deaths. The trend shows no signs of abating, prompting urgent calls for action from experts.