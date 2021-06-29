One Piece Chapter 1018: Zoro might return to fight after taking Miyagi's super medicine

Finally, Chapter 1017 of One Piece manga came after a week hiatus. Now the manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline for One Piece Chapter 1018. The good news is there is no announcement of any break and the mangaka Eiichiro Oda is ready to bring out the much-awaited chapter of the Japanese manga.

One Piece Chapter 1018 is scheduled to release on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Fans can expect the unofficial spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1018, sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday, alongside the chapter's detailed summary.

The previous chapter showed several incidents that happened including severe fighting between the father and the son - Kaido vs. Yamato, Vinsmoke Sanji vs Queen the Plague, and more. Besides, Zeus has got a ticket to become a new member of the Straw Hats after joining Nami. They defeat Ulti.

Queen and Sanji continued battling meanwhile Rumble ball begins to change that was created by Chopper. In addition, Zoro is on the Live Stage and fighting with Kaidou. But his injuries need to recover soon.

One Piece Chapter 1018 might show Zoro to take Miyagi's super medicine, which would allow him to get back into action. In Chapter 1018, there is a chance of having a severe fight between Zoro and Kaidou's All-Stars, King the Conflagration.

Meanwhile, the Calamity is also in the Live Stage seriously observing the Samurai team. According to IBTimes, the Samurai alliance would fight and waiting for Momonosuke's declaration that Luffy is still alive and would soon return to the battle.

The Straw Hats and the Samurai team still have faith in Luffy, who disappeared after defeated. Although Kaidou sent Luffy's disappearing message to all the people of the island, still everyone believes Luffy will return to fight against kaidou. Therefore, it seems One Piece Chapter 1018 storyline might bring back Luffy. On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 1018 would continue the fighting of Vinsmoke Sanji vs Queen the Plague.

These all the unofficial spoilers or predictions, fans can wait until the leak are out and get translated to English. The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1018 will drop on Sunday, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can go through it.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

