'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' and ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', featuring wife Mandira Bedi, passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

Kaushal is survived by their wife, actor-TV presenter, Mandira Bedi, and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

''He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,'' Roy told PTI.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama ''My Brother… Nikhil'', starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' actor Dino Morea were present.

Kaushal started as a copywriter in 1989 and then worked as an assistant director with Mukul Anand. He eventually set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. One of the last commercials that Kaushal directed was with Vicky Kaushal.

Film personalities Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir, Vicky Kaushal, and Hansal Mehta were among the people who expressed shock over the director's sudden death.

Warsi, who featured in Kaushal's last directorial ''Anthony Kaun Hai?'' in 2006, took to Twitter to pay tributes to the filmmaker.

''Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, do a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you, brother… RIP,'' the actor wrote. Or, who was one of the first people from the industry to pay condolences on social media, remembered Kaushal for trusting and backing his 2005 directorial ''My Brother... Nikhil''.

''Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,'' the director tweeted. ''Awfully sad waking up to the news of our colleague Raj Kaushal's passing away. Too young to be gone,'' wrote Mehta.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from the commercial shoot that he and the director filmed together.

''The last ad shoot I did in 2020 before lockdown hit us was with Raj Kaushal. Saddened to hear about his sudden demise. My condolences and prayers to his family and friends,'' the actor wrote in his Instagram stories.

On Sunday, Kaushal had shared a picture on his Instagram of a get-together with friends from the industry, including Dhupia, actors Angad Bedi, Chowdhry, Sagarika Ghatge, and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. Sharing the same picture on her Instagram page, Dhupia said she was devastated.

''Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories... Can't believe you are not with us anymore... Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara... I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj,'' she wrote.

Actor Divya Dutta, who worked with Kaushal in the 2004 comedy ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', wrote ''Gone too soon, Raj!! RIP.'' Actor Boman Irani said he was shocked and saddened by the passing of Kaushal.

''May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss,'' Irani added.

Actor Kubbra Sait said it was a ''sad day'' and tweeted that Kaushal's ''optimism and love'' would linger on. ''Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1. May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends,'' filmmaker-host Roshan Abbas wrote. Actor Rahul Dev also took to Twitter and wrote, ''He was one hell of a nice guy... Raj Kaushal you shall be missed. Gone too early... rest in peace,'' he added.

Actor Tisca Chopra said she was yet to come to terms with the news of Kaushal's passing and sent her condolences to his family. ''Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn't with us anymore... just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed,'' Chopra said.

