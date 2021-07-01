Paymentz Joins Hands with Opus India to Recreate the History with Latest Edition of The 1983 World Cup Opus

A limited edition luxury book by immortalizing the greatest moment in India’s cricketing history Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Celebrating the 38th anniversary of the 1983 World Cup win by India, Opus India, producer of fine luxury books joined hands with Paymentz, KDIT & Sarc Associates and announced its newest edition, The 1983 World Cup Opus book on 25th June, Gurugram amongst the presence of cricketing legends Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny and many more as well as Karl Fowler, Global CEO Opus, Zenon Texeira, Creative Director Opus and Amit Bhagchandka, India CEO & Publishing Editor. The book will consist of archived unseen images of matches and excerpts from 1983 World Cup Champions. All the copyrights of such unseen rare pictures and untold stories shall remain reserved exclusively with KDIT. The Partner of KDIT, Sunil Kumar Gupta who is also the Chairman of India’s one of leading consultancy organizations, said, “When Kapil Dev shared this Idea of Coffee Table with me, I could not refuse him and decided to take this initiative forward as this will emerge as a legacy to the pride of India which will inspire millions of people.” The 1983 World Cup Opus will capture the journey match-by-match from round robin stage to the semi-final and the final. The legendary Kapil Dev and his 13 team members along with the sole Team Manager share their anecdotes, the spirit that made them defeat the mighty West Indies in the finals to lift the 1983 Cricket World Cup and their perceptions - ecstasy, emotions and pride of this historic moment. Amoolya and Anupam Vassa, Promoters, Payment Gateway Solutions Pvt. Ltd. commented, “Mr. Kapil Dev and his Team have epitomized the future of Indian Cricket by winning the World Cup. This Coffee Table Book will act as a bridge between the generations of cricket lovers including the millennial. We, as Paymentz an organization that caters to the merchants’ demand of cost effective secure transaction services, feel honored to be part of this Coffee Table Book and the epic journey of recognizing our greats from where Indian cricket has taken off.” A collector’s dream, the 1983 World Cup Opus will feature the individual journeys of all the 14 players along with their manager and will be available in 5 versions namely Champions of Champion Edition, Champions Edition, Players’ Edition, Captain’s Edition and the Classic Edition. The World Cup Winning Captain, Kapil Dev quoted that the Coffee Table Book is going to be unique with the commendable efforts put in by Opus as well as the unending support of Paymentz, KDIT and Mr. Sunil Kumar Gupta who made this project possible. Intrigued by the creative endeavor, Film Director & CMD, BKT Media Pvt. Ltd. Sidhant ‘Saheb Ji’ commented, “I look forward to the book as it is always interesting to know Behind the Scenes of any story and this Coffee Table Book captures the unseen rare pictures and the untold stories of 1983 World Cup Cricket Champions.” Knitted in nearly 150000 words, over 2000 images from archives, personal collections of the team and their families, artistic impressions from Opus’ creative team spread across some 830 pages and weighing over 30 kgs, the 1983 World Opus is bespoke storytelling at its best and will be released later in the year with a limited print run of just 1983 copies. About Paymentz Paymentz - Payment Gateway Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (PGSPL) helps such payment gateway providers by taking care of their IT Infrastructure, Security and Compliance requirements, and allows them to focus on their sales strategy. Catering to their need for end-to-end software, infrastructure, security, compliance and documentation, PGSPL has established itself as a one stop solution provider for acquirers and payment gateways, helping them run operations smoothly. Paymentz provides array of unique software products which include White label Payment Gateway, White label Wallet, In-flight Payment Acceptance system, Merchant On-boarding System, Merchant Monitoring Tool and Pay by Link Solution – INVOIZR are a range of cost effective solutions that enable players in payment industry to gain a competitive edge. Image: Amoolya Vassa, Anupam Vassa, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Kapil Dev, Mamata Chakraborty, Rajender Bagade, Shilpa Bhawana, Sidhant 'Saheb Ji', Roger Binni, Kirti Azad​ PWR PWR

