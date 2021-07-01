Why Kung Fu Panda 4 won’t show Kai as main antagonist, know more on plot!

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always among the animated movie enthusiasts across the world. They are quite glad after learning that the fourth movie will not end the franchise. Read further to get more updates on this highly anticipated movie.

The avid lovers are expecting an interesting plot in Kung Fu Panda 4. The upcoming movie will reveal more about Po Ping's family and the relationship between them. The viewers will be amazed seeing Po fighting with Kai and putting an end to all his misdeeds. The film seems to put more light on Po.

The upcoming movie Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the actors like Jack Black, Lucy Liu, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, and Seth Rogen lending voice for Po, Viper, Tigress, Li Shan, Shifu, and Mantis respectively.

The previous movie showed Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his father and other pandas. Po was seen teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4 is likely to show Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. The villain Kai may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas with his minions in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will not bring back Kai as the main villain, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby, freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi, as revealed by some experts.

The third movie grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. The good news is that Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 will also be out in the future. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

