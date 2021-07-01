Left Menu

On the occasion of the National Doctors Day on Thursday, the Mumbai Police thanked the members of the medical fraternity, who have gone above and beyond their call of duty in the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:24 IST
Mumbai cops thank doctors - their ‘partners in difficult time’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on Thursday, the Mumbai Police thanked the members of the medical fraternity, who have gone "above and beyond their call of duty" in the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. They also used a picture showing a police cap, a doctors' apron, a face mask and a stethoscope, in which they described doctors as their "partners in difficult time". "This pandemic has taken a huge toll on the entire nation and we have unfortunately lost many to the virus. On behalf of the entire Mumbai Police, we thank all doctors and make a solemn promise to safeguard the safety of the medical fraternity," the police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the city police said, "To all the doctors who have gone above and beyond their 'call of duty' this past year, thank you! Keep slaying! #NationalDoctorsDay #AamhiDutyVarAhot (We are on duty)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

