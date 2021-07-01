'Hungama 2' trailer: Shilpa Shetty gives glimpse of recreated version of her hit song 'Churake Dil Mera'

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to give the audience some '90s nostalgia with the recreation of her hit song 'Churake Dil Mera' for the upcoming movie 'Hungama 2'. For the unversed, 'Churake Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) originally featured actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Hungama 2' unveiled the trailer of the movie. In the trailer, we can see Shilpa dancing to the iconic song 'Churake Dil Mera', acting as the icing on the cake. Shilpa looks stunning in a red saree while she grooves to the peppy track. Fans became nostalgic to see Shilpa recreating the hit song.

"Oh My God !! You and the song are back," a user commented on Instagram. "Can't wait to hear the whole song," another one wrote.

The trailer was shared by actor Akshay Kumar. "'Hungama 2' trailer ...Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, Priyadarshan Sir, #PareshRawal and Ratan Jain's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot. Good luck to the team," he wrote while sharing the link to the trailer on his social media accounts.

Speaking of 'Hungama 2', the film is a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit 'Hungama'. The movie also stars actors Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, and Johnny Lever. Apart from the display of the hit 90s song, the trailer also gives us a glimpse of comedy banter between the cast.

Basically, the plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa Shetty) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan). Sharing her experience working on the film after a gap of 12 years, Shilpa said, "When I first heard the script of 'Hungama 2', I couldn't stop laughing. I've always wanted to work with this duo - Paresh and Priyadarshan, they've always created magic on screen."

"'Hungama 2' is special as it's my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I, so glad I did this one. People will love this Family Comic - Caper," she added. 'Hungama 2' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. (ANI)

