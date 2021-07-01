Karisma Kapoor celebrates 30 years in Bollywood with latest post

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, on Thursday, walked down the memory lane to celebrate 30 years in the Hindi film industry and said that she was full of gratitude. Karisma, who hit the milestone on June 21, which was the release date of her debut feature 'Prem Qaidi', took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage of her popular hits from the 1990s.

The video featured a mash-up of Karisma's popular songs from some of her iconic movies such as 'Hero No 1', 'Coolie No 1', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Zubeidaa', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Raja Babu' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', among others. In the caption, she wrote, "Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90's #thirtyyearsofgratitude #90sjam."

Minutes after she posted the video, comments started pouring in from her industry friends and fans. Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote "Fashion icon", whereas, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis. Karisma's debut movie 'Prem Qaidi' released on June 21, 1991. The film was directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao and co-starred Harish. She was last seen on screen in her debut wen series 'Mentalhood', which released last year. (ANI)

