Jamie Lever, Krishna Shroff, Jannat Zubair feature in 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' song

Artistes Jamie Lever, Krishna Shroff and Jannat Zubair have featured in the music video of the new song, 'Kinni Kinni Vaari'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:06 IST
Poster of 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' song . Image Credit: ANI
Artistes Jamie Lever, Krishna Shroff and Jannat Zubair have featured in the music video of the new song, 'Kinni Kinni Vaari'. For the unversed, Jamie is actor Johnny Lever's daughter and Krishna is actor Jackie Shroff's daughter.

On being a part of 'Kinni Kinni Vaari', Krishna said, "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one. It was an absolute pleasure working with the entire team and coming together with 5 other ladies to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track." Created by UpsideDown, ICONYK, and Raashi Sood, the song revolves around the concept of powerful women. It is presented by Big Bang Music.

Speaking more about the song, Raashi added, "With 'Kinni Kinni Vaar', I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. UpsideDown, ICONYK and Diljot supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations in the lockdown. Quite a different experience I must say!" The song also stars Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

