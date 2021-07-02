Left Menu

Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson cast in Elizabeth Banks' 'Cocaine Bear'

Lord Millers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the movie along with, Brian Duffield and Brownstone Productions Banks and Max Handelman.Universal Pictures is the studio behind the project. Production is set to begin in August in Ireland.

Actors Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are set to star in actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks' second directorial venture ''Cocaine Bear''. Described as a ''character-driven'' thriller, the film is penned by Jimmy Warden.

Plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985, reported Deadline. Lord Miller's Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the movie along with, Brian Duffield and Brownstone Productions' Banks and Max Handelman.

Universal Pictures is the studio behind the project. Production is set to begin in August in Ireland.

