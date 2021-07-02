Who Killed Sara? Season 3 renewal, plot, focus on killer’s identity & other updates

Recently, Netflix dropped the Mexican drama Who Killed Sara? Season 2 on May 19, 2021. The story endd with the climax and fans are still clueless about Sara's death. So there must be a third season of the series. Currently, there is no official announcement for Who Killed Sara? Season 3 but at the very end of the Season 2 finale credits, it is revealed that Season 3 is upcoming.

The Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? or "¿Quién mató a Sara?," gained huge popularity worldwide and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55M subscribers tuning in since its launch its first season. (via Deadline)

José Ignacio Valenzuela-created Who Killed Sara? was released for Netflix on March 24 2021. The series is packed with twists, mystery, turns, and suspense. Season 2 concluded with many cliffhangers, which were left unaddressed in the first Season.

Since then, fans were excited to watch Who Killed Sara? In season 3, especially they want to know who the murderer was. Many questions arise: Will the killer be discovered? Will Alex find out who his sister really was?

To clear all the doubts, Spoiler.Bolavip spoke to the lead actor Leo Deluglio (plays as young Álex Guzmán). He said although the murder mystery about Sara's death is solved, an even bigger one emerges that involves a new character and that the writers had planned to continue the drama.

The actor said, "People are going to ask for a third season. The writer would have to rethink it. I know the story and I know how the series ends in the second season, I see the next one difficult because there would be nowhere to hang on, everything is resolved, it is known who killed Sara. It is the cycle that the series had to fulfill, it is for what we wrote and to tell something else would be to force it."

As of now, Netflix is silent about its renewal, but according to the present COVID-19 situation, it might be getting delayed. However, it's very hard to predict the release date of Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

Netflix typically renews a series within one year of the last one aired. Therefore, it will not be surprising if Netflix delays the renewal of Who Killed Sara? Season 3.

