Noah Hawley says his 'Alien' series is 'not a Ripley story'

Writer-director Noah Hawley has revealed that his upcoming ''Alien'' series will not centre around the fan favourite character of Ellen Ripley.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hawley revealed that he has so far penned two episodes of the series, which was first announced by FX boss John Landgraf in December.

The ''Fargo'' creator said that he hopes to start production on the show next year.

''I’ve written a couple of scripts, the first two scripts, and we’re looking to make them next spring. When you get to something with this level of visual effects, there’s a lot of preparation that has to go into it,'' Hawley said.

''What’s been really illuminating is to see that the entire film industry had to take a year off and they are now trying to jam two years of production into one year. So it’s very hard to look on the planet Earth and see where you might make something in the next six months. Everyone is racing to make up for lost time. So, I figure let that bubble burst a little bit and we’ll do it right,'' he added.

Hawley teased that the series will be set on Earth, unlike the franchise's movies, which were either set in space or on distant planets.

He also said that the show has nothing to do with Ripley, the character famously played by Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver in the film series.

''It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it,'' Hawley said. ''It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped... Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate,'' he added.

Hawley further said that show will go deep and examine ''inequality'' as it juxtaposes the people ''you send to do the dirty work'' with ''the people who are sending them''.

''You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved. If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?'' he added.

The monster franchise started with Ridley Scott's 1979 movie ''Alien'', about the crew of the commercial space tug named Nostromo, who encounter the eponymous Alien, a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial set loose on the ship.

Headlined by Weaver, the film was followed by three sequels -- ''Aliens'' (1986), ''Alien 3'' (1992) and ''Alien Resurrection'' (1997).

Many years later, Scott revisited the franchise with ''Prometheus'', starring Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace. He followed it up with 2017's ''Alien: Covenant''.

