Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her beautiful organic home garden

Actor Preity Zinta loves gardening, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the same!

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:30 IST
Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram).
Actor Preity Zinta loves gardening, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the same! On Friday, Preity posted a video of her picking fresh fruits from her organic home garden.

"I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies," she wrote. "Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden," she added.

Preity also asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes. "Thank you ma for making this possible . I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti t #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting," she added.

For the unversed, Preity is currently staying with her husband Gene Goodenough in the USA. (ANI)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

