HBO not renewing 'Lovecraft Country' for season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 13:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
HBO has announced that horror drama show ''Lovecraft Country'' will not be returning with its sophomore season.

The decision of the premium cable network comes as a surprise to many, given the positive reviews the Misha Green-created show had amassed upon its debut in August 2020.

''We will not be moving forward with a second season of 'Lovecraft Country','' the cabler said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

''We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey,'' HBO added.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows the journey of two childhood friends across a 1950s America with Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, in search of a missing father.

It stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abby Lee, Michael Kenneth Williams, among others.

The first season of ''Lovecraft Country'' had received positive reviews from the critics, who hailed the show for its unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Green along with JJ Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

