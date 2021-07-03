Left Menu

Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Vatican

A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion, and abuse of office.

Those indicted include Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was fired by Pope Francis last year, the former heads of the Vatican's financial intelligence unit, and two Italian brokers involved in the Vatican's purchase of a building in a luxury area of London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

