Left Menu

Julianne Moore believes the term 'aging gracefully' is 'totally sexist'

Hollywood star Julianne Moore recently said that she believes the term "aging gracefully" is "totally sexist.". She explained that 'there's so much judgment' in the term.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:37 IST
Julianne Moore believes the term 'aging gracefully' is 'totally sexist'
Julianne Moore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Julianne Moore recently said that she believes the term "aging gracefully" is "totally sexist.". She explained that 'there's so much judgment' in the term. According to Fox News, while talking for a magazine's cover story, the 'Boogie Nights' star said, "There's so much judgment inherent in the term."

She added, "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" Moore claimed the term as sexist because it's only used to describe women. "Shouldn't aging be about inner growth?" Moore said.

Moore's Hollywood career took off in the early 1990s. She earned Oscar nominations for her roles in 'Boogie Nights', 'The End of the Affair', 'Far From Heaven' and 'The Hours'. Moore is also known for her roles in 'The Big Lebowski', 'The Kids Are All Right', 'Hannibal' and 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021