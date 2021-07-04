Left Menu

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes celebrate '2 years of love' with romantic Caribbean getaway

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They two still looked head-over-heels for each other as they celebrated two years of their relationship on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:15 IST
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes celebrate '2 years of love' with romantic Caribbean getaway
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They two still looked head-over-heels for each other as they celebrated two years of their relationship on Saturday. The duo flew to the Caribbean to celebrate their special day. Mendes took to his Instagram handle and posted a steamy photo of them kissing on the beach. He captioned the picture as, "Happy 2 years my baby."

On the other hand, Cabello also shared some pictures from their trip, which also expressed their silly side as a couple. "Happy anniversary Kuko. Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love," she captioned the photos. The couple officially began dating on Independence Day (US) in 2019, a month after they dropped their second collaborative music video the Grammy-nominated 'Senorita'. Mendes and Cabello had previously collaborated on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015.

Recently, they recorded a Christmas duet, dropping a cover of 'The Christmas Song' in December. The pair filmed the music video from their quarantine bubble in Miami where they have been isolating from her family. Their puppy Tarzan also made an appearance in the video after they adopted him in November, as per People Magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021