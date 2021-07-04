Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's comedy movie to go on floors in 2022

Left Menu

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he will start shooting for his comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, next year.The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster Hera Pheri series, Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:50 IST
The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster ''Hera Pheri'' series, ''Garam Masala'' to ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa''.

Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''We were supposed to start shooting for it this year, but it got delayed. It's an out-and-out comedy film and we are now looking to start shooting early next year,'' the director told PTI. On Saturday, the filmmaker posted a picture with Kumar from the sets of the actor's latest, ''Raksha Bandhan''.

The 64-year-old director said he met Kumar to discuss their upcoming project. Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of his next film ''Hungama 2'', scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

The film, a sequel to the director's 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit the theatres on August 14 this year. It features actor Paresh Rawal, returning for the sequel, and is joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

