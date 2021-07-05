Preity Zinta celebrates Fourth of July, shares video on social media

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who lives in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough, on Monday shared a social media post giving fans a glimpse of the Fourth of July celebrations from her terrace. The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which celebratory fireworks could be seen lighting up the skyline.

Wishing her fans, she captioned the post as, "Happy 4th to all of you who celebrate. Here's a glimpse of the fireworks that lit up the sky tonight. It was a bit cloudy at the beach so we watched the fireworks from our friends terrace and Wow! It was stunning. #4thofjuly #fireworks #celebration #ting." American Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July, is celebrated in the United States on July 4 annually.

It marks the date in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress finally approved the US Declaration of Independence, marking the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule. The day is usually marked with a splendid display of fireworks, as citizens gather across several states to observe a pyrokinetic show in the night sky.

A few days back, Preity had posted a video of her picking fresh fruits from her organic home garden and had even asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes. On the film front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', marking her comeback after a seven-year break. (ANI)

