HarperCollins presents The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi

NEW DELHI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of The Secret Keeper of Jaipur from the New York Times bestselling author, Alka Joshi.

About the Book Will the secret-keeper of Jaipur reveal what has remained buried for so long? It is the spring of 1969. Lakshmi, now married to Dr Jay Kumar, is working at the Shimla community clinic. Malik has finished his private school education. At twenty, he has just met a young tribal woman, Nimmi, when he leaves to begin an apprenticeship at the Jaipur Palace. The royals' latest project: a state-of-the-art cinema.

Malik soon finds that not much has changed as he navigates the Pink City of his childhood. Power and money still move seamlessly among the wealthy, and favors flow from Jaipur's royal palace, but only if certain secrets remain buried. When the cinema's balcony tragically collapses on opening night, blame is placed where it is convenient. Malik suspects something far darker and sets out to uncover the truth. As a young street urchin, he always knew to keep his own counsel; it's a lesson that still serves him well. But it is only when Lakshmi, the real keeper of Jaipur's secrets, intervenes, that things can truly right themselves.

Alka Joshi says: ''One of the joys of writing the Jaipur trilogy is spotlighting South Asian stories that delve deeper into the remarkable history, varied traditions, delectable cuisines, triumphs and heartaches of my birth culture to the global sphere. Daily, I hear from passionate readers who feel they now have a far better understanding of our people and their positive influence across the world.'' Praise for The Secret-Keeper of Jaipur ''Alka Joshi is a master storyteller.'' CHRISTY LEFTERI, author, The Beekeeper of Aleppo and Songbirds ''An applause-worthy encore.'' BOOKLIST ''An engaging and powerful story.'' PAM JENOFF, author, The Lost Girls of Paris Praise for The Henna Artist A New York Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Pick ''Captivated me from the first chapter to the final page.'' REESE WITHERSPOON ''Romantic, old-time Rajasthan leaps to life in skilled hands…I can hardly wait for Alka Joshi's next masterpiece.'' SUJATA MASSEY ''A thrilling ride to an unknown destination.'' THE WEEK ''Lakshmi Shastri…empowers me.'' FREIDA PINTO About the Author: Alka Joshi is the New York Times bestselling author of The Henna Artist. Born in India and raised in the United States since the age of nine, she has a BA from Stanford University and an MFA from California College of the Arts. She lives in Pacific Grove, California, with her husband.

