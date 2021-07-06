Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:23 IST
Douglas Booth engaged to Bel Powley
English actor Douglas Booth has announced his engagement to ''The Morning Show'' star Bel Powley.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from their picnic in a London park. In one of the photos, 29-year-old Powley is seen showing off her new diamond ring.

''Very very happy @belpowley'' he captioned the photos.

Powley also shared the news on Instagram and posted additional pictures from an evening celebration with friends.

Booth and Powley met on the set of the period drama movie ''Mary Shelley'' back in 2016.

Booth is best known for featuring in movies such as ''Romeo & Juliet'', ''Noah'', ''The Riot Club'', and ''Jupiter Ascending''.

Powley currently star as production assistant Claire Conway on Apple TV Plus series ''The Morning Show''.

