Left Menu

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhuj' to release on August 13

'Bhuj

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:08 IST
Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhuj' to release on August 13
Poster of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bhuj: The Pride of India', one of the most anticipated movies of actor Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on August 13 this year. Also, the film is getting a digital release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sharing the news, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. 1971. The greatest battle ever fought... releasing on August 13." Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' also features actors Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film. For the unversed, Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Apart from announcing the release date of the film, the makers have also unveiled its motion poster. As per the motion poster, Pakistan raided the Bhuj Airfield 35 times in 14 days. The trailer of the film will be out on July 12.

Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021